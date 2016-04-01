If reports from TuttoSport are to be believed, struggling Serie A giants AC Milan are willing to offload summer signing Andre Silva in January.

Silva, 22, arrived at San Siro in what was a much-hyped move for a 38 million euros move from Porto. He has failed to break into the first team since joining the rossoneri though, making only four starts and having failed to find the back of the net even once in the Serie A.

Tuttosport say that Milan will be willing to sell their expensive summer signing this month and are willing to listen to offers for him. The daily regard the club’s decision as being a ‘sensational’ one, considering he was signed only six months ago and that too for a big fee.

While the Portuguese international has scored six times in just as many games in the Europa League, manager Rino Gattuso is not convinced with him nor was Vincenzo Montella convinced with his performances.

Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)