Milan winger Suso has his own idea as to why Milan were unable to compete for the title last season.

“I think that our rivals in the League are strong teams. We have to focus on the games against the teams from the lower half of table, where last season and one before we left too many points behind,” he said in an interview today.

Milan may not have much so much progress yet this season. Despite signing eleven players, the Rossoneri were humbled 4-1 by Lazio at the Olimpico last week, with centre-back Leonardo Bonucci looking particularly exposed to the dribbling of Ciro Immobile.

“We have to focus on all these games, we have to win them. Against our direct rivals it’s different: you might win, lose or draw.

The Spaniard was speaking in these terms because the Rossoneri travel to the Marassi Stadium soon, where they play Sampdoria.

“You have to keep focused and make sure you win all these games. Samp are a well-organised team with a packed midfield.

“They know exactly what to do. Playing at Marassi will make the match even tougher. That’s why we have to keep really focused and take home the three points.”