Milan’s teenage goalkeeping sensation Gianluigi Donnarumma, could leave the club this summer if they fail to reach next season’s Champions League.



Italian sports daily La Gazzetta dello Sport writes that without top level European competition, the player’s agent, Mino Raiola, will push for a divorce between the two parties.



With Spanish shot-stopper Pepe Reina expected to join from Napoli this summer, Raiola wants to see his client wearing the colours of a top European team.



The good news for any potential suitors (of which there will be many) is that the price will be significantly lower than it was 12 months ago. This is due to the clause inserted in his current deal which allows him to depart for €40M, if the Rossoneri are not at Europe’s top-table next term.



This figure is significantly less than what Real Madrid are reportedly ready to offer to offer Roma for their Brazilian custodian Alisson Becker, the Spanish giants and their counterparts from France, Paris Saint-Germain, will be more than aware of this fact.