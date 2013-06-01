Vincenzo Montella has refused to give the captain’s armband to Gianluigi Donnarumma.

The AC Milan Coach has directly contradicted what was supposed to be a key ingredient in convincing the 18-year-old sensation to stay.

​Wanted by Real Madrid, Manchester United and Juventus, the teenager’s future is still uncertain, with agent Mino Raiola dangling him in front of a number of big clubs, despite the fact that Donnarumma’s parents want him to stay at the San Siro.

​Speaking at a press conference, Montella said that “Donnarumma is still a kid, and I don’t like to give goalkeepers the armband because they’re too far away from the action.”

Fans have been critical of Mattia De Sciglio, who was recently given the armband despite rumours linking him to Juventus, and some poor performances.

“He [De Sciglio] is very appreciated by the club and the Coaching staff, and he knows it.

“I expect the public to encourage everyone, including the Coach. When a player is whistled, it feels like I’m being booed, too.”