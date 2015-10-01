Milan would only take Chelsea's Diego Costa under one condition ...
01 August at 21:58Milan have had a very impressive transfer market so far as they acquired 10 new players (Donnarumma, Conti, Musacchio, Bonucci, Ricardo Rodriguez, Kessie, Biglia, Calhanoglu, Borini and André Silva) and they aren't done yet. Fassone and Mirabelli stated that the rossoneri club are still looking for a few more pieces as their hunt for a striker continues.
According to the Evening Standard, it seems like if Milan are still working with Chelsea for Diego Costa. Chelsea are ready to let the Spanish international leave the club but Fassone and Mirabelli told the blues that they would only be interested in signing him if he arrives on a permanent transfer. They do not want to acquire him on loan as it has been reported that Diego Costa is waiting for Atletico Madrid's tranfer ban to be lifted (as he would like to join them). Time will tell but one thing is certain : Fassone and Mirabelli have been working very hard indeed..
