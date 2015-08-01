Milan: Yonghong Li shuts down SES, closing scheduled for April 14th

Milan's ownership change has been a very hot discussion of late as Fininvest and SES have had a hard time to conclude negotiations. According to la Gazzetta dello Sport, it now seems like if Yonghong Li will continue negotiations on his own as he shut down Sino-Europe Sport (who was composed of many different Chinese investors). It seems like SES has now been replaced with Rossoneri Sport Luxembourg.



A LOAN WILL BE NEEDED - Yonghong Li might receive an important financial loan from the well known American firm Elliot Mangement Corporation as he looks to buy Milan on his own by using many different financial loans. According to Il Sole 24 Ore, Elliot Mangament would loan out 150-200 million euros to Mr. Li who can then pay off the rest of the money needed with other loans from Huarong. It seems like there is always new difficulties that pop up as we now have to see if Mr. Li will have the financial credibility to gain over Silvio Berlusconi's confidence. We should know more by April 14th ...



THE OFFICIAL NOTE - “In regards to the agreement that was signed with Fininvest in which the expected closing date was scheduled for April 14th 2017, Rossoneri Sport Investment Lux announce to have found all the required agreements for the availability of the necessary funds for the acquisition of AC Milan“.



“Following a deep analysis of the situation, we have now built a new structure outside of China to help us complete this transaction. Rossoneri Sport Investment Lux which will be controlled by Yonghong Li takes over from SES “.



Even so, doubts remain as April 14th will now be a crucial date for Milan and for Yonghong Li ...



Jean-Luca Mascaro (@CalcioNews89)