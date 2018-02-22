Milan, Zambrotta: 'Cutrone and André Silva should stay. As for Kalinic...'

AC Milan played against Hellas Verona earlier today (4-1) as the ex-Milan defender spoke about the rossoneri in an interview with SportWeek, here is what he had to say on the matter:



" Rino has done a great job at Milan so far as he got them in better shape physically in mentally. They might be tired a bit now since they ran a lot after the Gattuso arrival but they have done pretty well when you take all the facts into account. I am sure they will do better next season since they will have all summer to prepare alongside Rino. I think that Bonucci and Romagnoli are very good in the middle. Calabria seems to attack more compared to Rodriguez but I guess it also depends on who is in front of them (Suso vs Calhanoglu). Biglia? He said it himself, he is not Pirlo. Even so, he is a solid player who has a ton of experience. I think a midfield composed of Biglia-Kessie and Bonaventura with Suso and Calhanoglu on the wings is very strong. I would buy a few players who can help the rotation in the midfield. Upfront? Well you have to keep Cutrone, he will be a great striker in the future. I would also keep Andre Silva who is a very young player. If they can, then they should sell Kalinic and buy a big striker to replace him...".



AC Milan are now getting ready to take on Juventus in the Coppa Italia final on Wednesday.