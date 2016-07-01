Dagli esami effettuati alla clinica Pineta Grande, per Milik è emersa la possibilità di una soluzione chirurgica. — Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) September 24, 2017

Milik sarà valutato domani a Villa Stuart dal professor Mariani. — Official SSC Napoli (@sscnapoli) September 24, 2017

Napoli star Arkadiusz Milik may need to have his second knee surgery in one year after that the Polish striker picked up a new injury in the final minutes of SPAL-Napoli yesterday.Milik picked up an ACL tear at his left knee last season while on duty with Poland national team. This time he picked up an injury at his right knee but Napoli have just confirmed through their official Twitter account that the talented striker may need a new surgery.The player will undergo further medical examinations tomorrow when doctor Mariani will visit him in Rome’s Villa Stuart, the clinic that cures most of Serie A footballers when they pick up knee injuries.​Milik, a former Ajax star, joined the azzurri in summer 2016 but after a great start to the season he picked up a knee injury while on duty with his national team.​Milik spent 5/6 months on the sidelines and made return to the pitch in the last games of the 2016/17 campaign.