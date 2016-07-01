Milik suffers another knee injury as he leaves the pitch in tears, the latest

It wasn't an easy night for Napoli as they finally beat SPAL by a 2-3 score line (thanks to a late Ghoulam strike) but it is Milik's conditions that are now worrying them a lot. At the 90th minute of play in tonight's game, the Polish striker fell to the ground after making a false movement. He had his hands on his right knee as he had a hard time to walk. He left the pitch in tears as this isn't good news for him. Calciomercato.com found out that he will undergo tests in the coming hours to determine the severity of the injury. Let's not forget that Milik has been out for nearly a year because of a serious injury that occured to his left knee. He was now returned but he re-injured himself tonight. Napoli fear another long stop for him...



1 YEAR AGO - It was on October 10th 2016, as Milik was operated on his left knee after picking up a severe injury during a Poland game against Denmark. Sarri seemed preoccupied tonight went Milik went down again as they are now all anxiously awaiting the medical news...