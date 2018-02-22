Milik to replace Mertens in Napoli line-up tonight
18 April at 17:05Napoli star Arkadiusz Milik is set to start in place of Dries Mertens tonight as the partenopei face Udinese in a key home Serie A clash. The Serie A giants do not want lose ground in the table given that they sit second in Serie A just six points behind Juventus, the team that Maurizio Sarri’s side will face this coming Sunday.
The azzurri and the bianconeri will meet at the Allianz Stadium on Sunday night in the crucial showdown for this season’s Serie A title.
Both Dries Mertens and Gonzalo Higuain are only one yellow card away from skipping upcoming Sunday’s Allianz Stadium clash.
If they receive a yellow card tonight, they won’t be eligible to play at the week-end and that’s one of the reasons why Maurizio Sarri will play Milik tonight.
The Polish star has recently made return from a serious knee injury and has started every game from the bench since making return to action.
Tonight Milik will be given a chance from the first minute against Udinese. While Higuain is expected to start for Juve away at Crotone.
