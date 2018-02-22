The agent of Serbian international midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has been talking to Mozzart Sport.



Mateja Kezman, who is now aware that he has a supreme talent on his hands, opened up by explaining that; “When Sergej arrived in Italy there were comparisons with Paul Pogba.



“I think that now Milinkovic-Savic has some different qualities that are better than Pogba.”



The 22-year-old Lazio star has some of Europe’s biggest clubs monitoring his situation in the Italian capital and one of them is Serie A champions Juventus.



Kezman continued by stating that; “In these past six months he has made enormous progress and has the possibility to become the best in the world in my opinion.



He has a physical presence beyond his years and there is no player in the world at his age who can compete with him.



“He reminds me of Zinedine Zidane sometimes and there’s certain things he does that you cannot see on the television. For me he can become better that Arjen Robben and Frank Lampard and will one day contest the Ballon d’Or.”