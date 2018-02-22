The agent of Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has told LaLazioSiamo Noi.it that his client is in high demand.



The 22-year-old, who is having an excellent season in the Italian capital, could be set for a huge summer move with English giants Manchester United reported to be among the frontrunners to grab his signature.



“There is enormous interest in Milinkovic-Savic,” explained Mateja Kezman, “clubs from Spain, England, Italy and France have all been in contact.



“Sergej has the potential to be the best in Europe for many years but we don’t want to speak about a possible transfer until the end of the season.



“Lazio are currently on a great run and everyone is concentrating on that.”



United boss Jose Mourinho is a huge admirer of the Serbian international and as his relationship with Paul Pogba continues to deteriorate, Milinkovic-Savic’s name has once again made it to the front page of the Portuguese tactician’s notebook.