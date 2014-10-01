Milinkovic Savic & De Vrij: Inzaghi talks of Man Utd and Liverpool targets

Sergej Milinkovic Savic and Stefan De Vrij are long time targets of Manchester United and Liverpool respectively. The Serbian and the Holland International have very different contract situations as ‘SMS’ did sign a new deal with the club last summer whilst De Vrij has yet to sign a contract extension with the club.



Trouble is, De Vrij’s contract expires at the end of the season and, as of today, he has yet to find an agreement to extend his stay at the club.



Lazio manager Simone Inzaghi talked about both of his players after the biancocelest 4-0 win against Crotone.



“Milinkovic-Savic played a very good game but he had been booked so I had to replace him. De Vrij? I know he is negotiating a new deal with the club, I know they are talking. I hope I will find his contract extension under the Christmas tree, I hope he will stay at the club.”

