Milinkovic-Savic: Lazio aim at Pogba selling record amid Man Utd links
18 December at 14:15Serie A giants Lazio are looking to make sure that Sergey Milinkovic-Savic’s transfer fee eclipses that of Paul Pogba when the Frenchman left Juventus for Manchester United.
Milinkovic-Savic, currently 22, has scored five times and has assisted thrice for the biancocelesti this season in 15 Serie A appearances. His impressive performances and style of play has attracted interest from the two Manchester clubs of England. Lazio, who are aware of the interest of multiple clubs in their player, will demand a fee of over a 100 million euros for the Serbian, who is also eligible to represent Spain.
Lazio want to make sure that they receive the record transfer fee in Italy, as they look to break Juve’s record for what they got for selling Pogba to United. Milinkovic-Savic was close to joining AC Milan this past summer, but Claudio Lotito had rejected the Rossoneri’s 60 million approach for the midfielder.
It was back in April Lazio had tied down Milinkovic-Savic to a new contract that will run out in 2022. Juventus too, are said to monitoring the 22-year-old, along with both Manchester United and Manchester City.
