Milinkovic-Savic ready to renew, Juve and United are warned: here is his new price tag

Not only Paulo Dybala. Yesterday another great young Serie A player signed a contract renewal, we are are talking about Lazio's Sergej Milinkovic-Savic (who renewed his deal with Lotito's club till 2022).



JUVE AND MANCHESTER UNITED ARE INTERESTED - This news came as a surprise to both Juventus and Manchester United as both clubs are interested in getting the young midfielder. Both clubs have had talks with the player's entourage over the past few weeks as one has to think that they will still remain interested in him. According to the Messaggero, many clubs remain interested in him as it will take at least 50 million euros to catch Lotito's attention.



Lazio are having a very good season as they are 4th in the Serie A standings behind third placed Napoli even if their defeat to Napoli last week did hurt their UCL hopes. Milinkovic-Savic appeared in 32 games for Lazio this season as he scored 7 goals and added 4 assists. He is having a very solid season as he attracted the interest of many big clubs.