Milinković-Savić: Real, Man Utd and Juve target denies Jorge Mendes rumours
21 March at 15:45Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic has denied that he is going to replace his current agent Mateja Kezman with Portuguese super-agent Jorge Mendes.
The Serbian midfielder, who has been targeted by both Manchester United and Real Madrid as a possible midfield reinforcement for next season, has sent the newsroom of Calciomercato.com in Milan an official statement claiming that he does not want to change his representative.
“I want to confirm that I do not have changed my agent”, Milinkovic-Savic’s statement reads.
“Kezman and his colleagues are like a family for me and we all together we are stronger than ever. We’ve begun a path five years ago and we want to reach the top all together.”
Milinkovic Savic has 11 goals and seven assists in 37 appearances in all competitions so far this season and his price-tag is believed to be exceeding € 100 million.
The 23-year-old joined Lazio for € 18 million in summer 2015.
Go to comments