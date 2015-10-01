Milinkovic Savic reveals why he will snub Man Utd and Juve
02 January at 17:45Lazio star Milinkovic-Savic is a long time target of both Manchester United and Juventus. The 21-year-old is thriving at Lazio and the biancocelesti have reportedly slapped a € 100 million price-tag on the Serbia International.
Although two top clubs like Man U and Juventus are reportedly interested the talented midfielder, SMS has denied that he is looking for a new club claiming that he is very happy at Lazio at the moment: “I am only focused on Lazio, I have a clear objective: I want to qualify for the Champions League, I don’t want to leave the club, I am happy here”, Milinkovic-Savic told Novosti (via ilbianconero).
“Serie A has improved a lot, 2017 was great for me and there are many challenges in 2018, I am looking forward to facing them. Before each game and before each training I tell myself that every day is a good day to improve, I want to improve even more.”
