Milinkovic-Savic's agent addresses Man Utd, Juve rumors

Milinkovic off next summer? Milinkovic at Manchester United via Jorge Mendes?



Mateja Kezman, agent of the Serbian midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic, rejected rumors of his client’s impending move to the Premier League. “I am the only one who can discuss the future of Sergei with Lazio and therefore the only one who knows how things could go", he told LazioSiamoNoi.com.



He was referring to the recent rumors that have sprung up amidst the star’s meteoric rise. Kezman went on to stress that he is the only person who knows what is in the best interest of his client, the former Genk midfielder. He then continued by reiterating the Milinkovic-Savic’s desire to stay in Lazio. “Now these new transfer rumors do not make sense and can put pressure on Lazio and distract the team, and they are currently having a great season.”



Reports have swirled that a mystery club has presented Lazio with a mega-offer for the Serb. Kezman responded, “This is a question to ask the team. Now we need peace of mind, this is definitely not the moment to talk about any kind of transfer.”



He made it clear that Milinkovic-Savic is very happy at Lazio.