Milinkovic-Savic shows Man Utd & Juve why his price-tag is €100m

SHOW GALLERY

Lazio's Serbian superstar Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is putting on quite a display at the Stadio Atleti Azzurri d'Italia against Atalanta.



The Serbian midfielder has singlehandedly brought his Lazio back into the game from a two goal deficit in less than ten minutes scoring superb brace with the first goal particularly being impressive. Atalanta had gone up thanks to goals from Mattia Caldara and Josip Ilicic but the Serbian youngster decided to turn the game on his head with two moments of sheer individual brilliance.



See both goals below

Nima Tavallaey Roodsari (@NimaTavRood)