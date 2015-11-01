The Reds are coming off another faux pas in Premier League action, drawing with Arsenal despite having comfortably led 2-0.

​They were pegged back by three Arsenal goals - one from Granit Xhaka, of all people - before Roberto Firmino struck to earn Jurgen Klopp’s men a draw.

"I think when you're in a position like that, at this level, you've got to see game out and we've got to become boring," Milner told Sky.

"Obviously, we were very good going forward, but there are just times in the game when you've got to tighten up and not make mistakes for five minutes.

"All the goals were our fault really and that's something we have to learn from. We need to do it quick because it seems to be a theme for us this year.

"We play such good football and sometimes we just need to switch that off for five-to-10 minutes in a game and learn about the game and sense the situations when it is time to take it easy, play a bit tighter and keep the ball a bit longer -- rather than trying to break every time. Against good teams at this level, you get punished and it happened today."