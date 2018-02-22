Ahead of tonight’s Europa League return against Ludogorets, Milan Sporting Director Massimo Mirabelli has been talking to Sky Sport.



He was naturally asked about the future of boss Gennaro Gattuso, to which he replied; “I’ve never considered him as just a temporary fix. I was convinced Gattuso could give us something important, otherwise we would not have made this choice.



He’s taken hold of an extremely difficult situation and I would have liked to have seen him work with this team from that start of the season.”



So was he confident Gattuso would be offered a renewal in the summer? “I cannot imagine a Milan without him,” Mirabelli said,” he will be in charge of Milan for many years as he is a really important coach.”



On the subject of recent newspaper reports on the club’s financial situation, Mirabelli explained that; “We do what we have do. There is no problem. Let’s go forward only talking about the on-field activities.”