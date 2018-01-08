Mirabelli confirms AC Milan January exits

AC Milan sporting director Massamiliano Mirabelli has addressed the desire of countless Rossoneri fans following his side’s 1-0 victory over Crotone.

​

Speaking to Sky Sports, Mirabelli confirmed that Gianluigi Donnarumma and Leonardo Bonucci will remain with the club, but that Milan fans can expect the club to make a sale, if not more than one.



ON DONNARUMMA AND BONUCCI:

The fans can be very calm. We have made choices and continue to support them.



ON THE JANUARY TRANSFER MARKET:

I am only working to sell.



ON GATTUSO:

Crotone played a good match, but Milan created a lot, and importantly held possession of the ball. We kept, despite the difficulties, our presence on all three of our goals, but we must continue to work to improve and grow day by day. I see a team that grows from the physical point of view and in presence on the field. Gattuso is working impeccably.