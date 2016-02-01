Mirabelli: ‘Donnarumma can leave AC Milan if he wants’

AC Milan director of sport Massimiliano Mirabelli talked to La Gazzetta dello Sport and revealed a few interesting updates about the rossoneri transfer strategies.



“Fassone and I work together every day, if we take a decision, we take it together. We have shared everything we thought with Montella and he was very happy with our summer signings. I still have the text he sent me when we were about to sign Bonucci.”



“I’m very happy with Gattuso, we love his methods and we love the way he works. We needed to do something to improve the team’s result and I am happy to find somebody who works more than me.”



“Donnarumma? He signed a contract extension with us and he was very happy about it. He has never told us that he wants to leave. I’d love him to end his career at AC Milan but if would tell us that he wants to leave we would help him to leave because we don’t want to keep unhappy players.”