Mirabelli: ‘Donnarumma doesn’t want to leave AC Milan, Raiola is a showman'

AC Milan Director of Football Massimiliano Mirabelli talked to media after the rossoneri 3-0 win against Verona in the quarter finals of the Coppa Italia. Most of his claims were of course focused on Gigio Donnarumma and his future.



“Gigio has never told the club that he wants to leave”, Mirabelli said.



“Someone wants to hurt the club but we will defend the club.”



“I will not meet Raiola, Donnarumma is contracted until 2021 and I have nothing to tell him, we are as close as ever to Gigio. At the beginning I laughed then I decided to take action when the situation became more serious. We don’t want Donnarumma to leave. There is dude who wants to ruin out image.”



“I think one day Donnarumma will understand where good and evil stand. I don’t think it is acceptable to think about moral violence, somebody is becoming a sort of showman. Gigio won’t leave in January, not at all. Gigio should implore us if he wants to leave.”

