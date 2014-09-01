Mirabelli reveals why Aubameyang didn’t join AC Milan

AC Milan’s CEO Marco Fassone and the rossoneri Director of Football Massimiliano Mirabelli commented the Diavoli’s summer transfer campaign through the club’s official Faceboo account.



Mirabelli revealed that Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, one of AC Milan’s priority targets had been pushing to move to the San Siro. “He is a great footballer and we can say that he wanted to come here. Unfortunately Borussia Dortmund didn’t want to sell and we couldn’t manage to reach an agreement with them.”



FASSONE ON SUSO – “Suso will be one of our cornerstones, he is very important for us and for our future, his contract expires in 2019 and we want him to stay with us, I don’t think there will be any problem. I am almost certain he will be staying with us.”



MIRABELLI ON ANDRE SILVA – “He is a very important player, he will become one of the best in the world. He needs time to adapt because he comes from a foreign country. He has highs and lows, we will be waiting for him, we have an important attacking department.”



FASSONE ON PELLEGRI AND SALCEDO – “We didn’t have time to sign them now and we wanted to sell two more players, it was hard to do more than what we’ve done.”

