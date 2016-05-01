Mirabelli tips Gattuso to be AC Milan boss for next ten years
07 February at 11:20
AC Milan technical director Massimiliano Mirabelli spoke to journalists at an ‘Amici dei Bambini’ event, discussing a wide range of issues from Gennaro Gattuso’s future to the possibility of signing Ivan Strinić in the summer. Here is what he said to the waiting reporters, one of which was Calciomercato.com’s very own Pasquale Guarro:
GATTUSO – “What do I like about him? Everything. He works very hard, he has great coaching skills and he helps the players a lot from a psychological point of view. I hope he can stay at Milan for another ten years.”
STRIKERS – “Disappointed by Kalinić and André Silva? The team is always the most important thing to consider. André Silva is not yet delivering what we expected from him, but I’m sure we have a player who will become one of the best in the world. We try not to put too much pressure on Kalinić. Cutrone? The coach keeps them all on their toes as we play every three days and need everyone.”
SIGNINGS – “Strinić? We always look at every possibility, including those out of contract such as Strinić. We are evaluating and will take out time to think about what’s best for us.”
SQUAD – “We know that we must work hard. Indeed, we have done well to build a young squad in order to lay solid foundations for the future. We have a very low average age with many Italians in our team. We have completed five major renewals, including Suso and Calabria. They are strong young players. We are happy with what we have done so far.”
