Mirallas ‘really sad’ over Everton exit denial
04 September at 17:55Everton attacker Kevin Mirallas has admitted that he is saddened by his failed move to Greek club Olympiakos.
The Spaniard was posed for a move away from Merseryside over the summer transfer window but the move fell through because of his club’s desire to keep hold of the trickster.
“I really wanted to join Olympiakos,” he told DH Net.
“I’m really sad. Everton didn’t want to let me go.
The 29-year-old then took the time to thank of the Olympiakos supporters for their support during the testing period for the former Lille player.
“I would like to thank all Olympiakos supporters for the many messages they sent me.
“And they must know that I love their club and, as I said before, one day I will come back to them.”
Blues boss Ronald Koeman has brought in several faces to bolster his attacking options and so Mirallas will have to fight for his place in the starting line-up.
