Inter's Brazilian defender, Miranda, spoke to Inter TV about his time with the Nerazzurri, boldly stating that he considers himself 'the best defender in Serie A'.

"Spalletti? I often talk to him during tactical videos and also during training sessions, he's a good coach. I like the fact that he always wants to win because I also want to win.



"The most important match? It's always the next in line. I'm already focused on the match against Juventus, I won't get stuck in previous matches. What I do remember with greater affection, however, is the game against Milan in the first leg, which we won 3-2: I really enjoy winning a derby.



"Ronaldo? He's a phenomenon, he won the World Cup with Brazil and for us Brazilians, he's the strongest. Rafinha? He's happy here. In the beginning, he was not used to the way we train here in Italy. He still has a lot of time to prove his worth, he's really good."

"I'm honest, because of my experience and everything else, I consider myself the best defender in Serie A.