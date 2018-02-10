Miranda reveals when he’ll leave Inter

Inter centre-back Joao Miranda talked about his future to Sportv.globo.com: “It’s hard to think about my return to Brazil at the end of the season. I have had offers from many clubs but I clarified that I don’t want to return to Brazil now. I want to stay in Europe for one more year at least.”



Miranda’s Inter contract expire in June 2019 but the player made it crystal clear that he does not want to leave Inter before the end of his deal with the Serie A giants.



“I am in love with San Paolo. I love their fans and if I’d return to Brazil one day, my priority would be San Paolo. It will depend on the proposals I will receive. It’s been my home for lot of time and I am really in love with the place and its people.”



“National team? I wanted to help Brazil in 2014 but I couldn’t. Now I have more experience and I am not thinking about what could happen a few years ago. We want to win the World Cup and Tite is a great manager. He always talks to us, he wants his players to understand his philosophy.”

