Mkhitaryan can join Inter on one condition

Serie A giants Inter Milan would only look into signing Henrikh Mkhitaryan only on a single condition, Gazzetta dello Sport understand.



Mkhitaryan has fallen out of favor under Jose Mourinho this season and has failed to make it to the match day squad in the last seven games in all competitions. The 28-year-old Armenian has made ten Premier League starts, scoring once and assisting five times. He has been linked with a move back to Borussia Dortmund, apart from Inter.



While the nerrazurri are interested in Mkhitaryan, they will only look to sign him if United allow them to sign him on a permanent deal after an initial loan deal from Old Trafford. They feel that Jose Mourinho’s soft corner for them will play a role in this and while they will be allowing to let Joao Mario go the other way, United don't want the former Sporting Lisbon star in return.