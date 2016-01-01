Mkhitaryan demands meeting with Mourinho amid Dortmund link

Henrikh Mkhitaryan has been shut out of the Manchester United side recently.



The Armenian hasn’t started a game since the 1-0 defeat at Chelsea in early November with his only appearance since being a substitute appearance against Brighton late last month.



Goal.com now understand he wants honest talks with Mourinho.



The player and his advisors want to sit down with the Manchester United boss and ascertain if he’s got a future at Old Trafford. Mkhitaryan was signed from Borussia Dortmund last year.



For his part, BT Sport pundit Steven Gerrard thinks Mkhitaryan's time at the club is up.



The ex-Liverpool star said earlier this week: “At the moment it doesn’t look like there’s a way back [for Mkhitaryan]. But at the beginning of the season he was quality and was one of Manchester United’s best players.”



