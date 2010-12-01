Henrikh Mkhitaryan was left off Jose Mourinho’s squad list for Manchester United’s Monday night match against Stoke City.The Armenian has been heavily linked with a move away from Old Trafford. Inter Milan is reportedly the front-runner to land his services. Additionally, he has been the center of speculation around a return to Borussia Dortmund.The news of his scratch will certainly be a boost to fans of the Nerazzuri, and to Manchester United faithful. His departure paves the way for Alexis Sanchez to make a big-money move to Old Trafford.