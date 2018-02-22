Mo Salah has picked up an injury,

The Egyptian scored against Manchester City in yesterday’s 3-0 win in the Champions League quarter-final first leg, but then went off early in the second half, replaced by Georginio Wijnaldum.

The former Roma man is now in doubt for this weekend’s Derby with Everton, which also sees former Arsenal team-mates and close friends Theo Walcott and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (who scored last night) face off.

Salah has been untouchable this season, scoring 37 goals in all competitions for a measly

Still, there is some potential good news for Reds fans: Salah himself told Coach Jurgen Klopp that he would be all right, as the German revealed in the post-game press conference:

“I don't know in the moment,” he said. “He came to the sideline and said he felt something. He said: 'I will be fine'.

“But now we have to wait for the real diagnosis.”

€42 million, a price that is appearing to be cheaper and cheaper the more the former Chelsea reject finds the back of the net.