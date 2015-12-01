Moise Kean: Raiola and Juventus’ next star profiled

After scoring a brace during Hellas Verona’s surprise 4-1 win against Fiorentina earlier today, Moise Kean is now one of only two players born after 2000 to have done so. The other is Pietro Pellegri, who moved from Genoa to Monaco at the end of last week.



The 17-year-old striker, who is on loan at the Gialloblu from Juventus, is rated very highly by Bianconeri directors Beppe Marotta and Fabio Paratici. His parent club has very high hopes for him.



However, this season could have panned out very differently; both Manchester City and Arsenal were interested in signing him last summer before he put pen to paper on his first professional contract with Juve.



Eredivisie side PSV Eindhoven also had a €7 million bid rejected for him, with the Turin giants insisting that he would only be allowed to leave on loan. The fact his agent Mino Raiola enjoys such a good relationship with the Juve hierarchy helped a lot in this regard.



He has shown flashes of quality during his spell at the Bentegodi and has definitely done enough to show why his parent club were so reluctant to let him slip through their fingers.



Jordan Russell (@JordRuss96)