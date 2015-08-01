In a world of football now without examples to follow and positivity, but increasingly based on money and economic return, and crazy events that have nothing to do with the ball. This rubric wants to propose a weekly leisure time that shows how football can be the most beautiful sport in the world, but not just to show social or charity initiatives. Football is happiness, football is passion, football is "Moments of Joy".

Keylor Navas became the Spanish champion of Spain with Real Madrid in the decisive match against Malaga with a miraculous save on the strike from Sandro Ramirez, an intervention that saved the Blancos and shelved Zidane from bad thoughts coming from Barcelona. Not only was it a joyous moment for the 33rd La Liga title in Merengues history, but also a thought dedicated to those who are less fortunate, that during a time of euphoria there is still room left for a gesture of rare nobility.

Dedicated to the fight against cancer, after the festivities, in the dressing room, the Costa Rican goalkeeper, who has confirmed that he will remain in Madrid next season, has decided to shave his hair in front of all his comrades. Once presented in a mixed area, he explained the noble intent, "It is for all those children who fight against cancer, for their families, for those who continue to fight. This victory is for them, pray God that they can finally heal." What a gesture, Navas is an example on and off the field, in all aspects.