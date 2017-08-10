Paris Saint-Germain are on the verge of making young French striker Kylian Mbappe the second most expensive footballer of all time. Having secured Brazilian superstar Neymar for a fee of £198M last week, reports now suggest that the 18-year-old will follow him to the capital for a figure of around £163M.





Spanish journal Marca and their French counterparts L’Equipe have already declared that the deal is done although this has not been confirmed by the club from the principality. It’s understood however, that Mbappe is set to earn £200,000-a-week at the Parc des Prices taking his yearly earnings to nearly £11M.

Should the deal be finally confirmed, PSG’s summer spending will eclipse the £400M mark and with player outgoings only amassing a total of £15M so far, the question of Financial Fair-Play is once again set to come under the spotlight.



It was always assumed that Mbappe wanted to join Real Madrid but reports have now suggested that when he asked the Spanish champions to match the salary on offer from PSG, Los Blancos baulked at his demands and wished him “Good luck in Paris”.