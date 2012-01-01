Monaco are close to signing Keita Balde, and have agreed to a





Linked to Tottenham, Juventus and Inter over the last few months, Keita scored sixteen Serie A goals last season, but the Senegalese star has often voiced his desire to leave the Eagles. Monaco are close to signing Keita Balde, and have agreed to a 30 million fee with Lazio for the striker.

The former Barcelona trainee has been a shining light in Italy, but only has a year left on his deal.

Monaco need strikers, especially with young sensation Kylian M’Bappe leaving for PSG.

Keita doesn’t like current club Lazio, who called him out last summer (rather unprofessionally) for refusing to sign a new deal.

Lazio sporting director Igli Tare recently made it clearer that he would only let the 22-year-old leave “for the right price”.

"Not only Monaco are interested -- there are other clubs after him, too -- but they are a long way off meeting our demands,” he said (via ESPNFC).

"He has a contract until 2018 with Lazio, and we are insisting on [the right fee] because he was brought up here and it's only right that the price reflects what he is worth.

"I don't know, in the end, if he will remain with us -- it's hard to give an answer right now. We'll see what happens between now and Aug. 31."