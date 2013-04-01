Monaco ahead of Liverpool, Arsenal in race for €25m Belgian star
10 April at 14:55AS Monaco have the chance to steal ahead of the competition and sign Belgian wonderkid Yoeri Tielemans, L’Equipe reveal (via Le10Sport).
A €20-25 million pricetag is being discused.
PSG, Liverpool, Chelsea and Juventus are known to be big fans of the Anderlecht midfielder, who has made a name for himself this season by scoring goals like this...
YOURI TIELEMANS AGAIN! WHAT A GOAL! 2-0! pic.twitter.com/fSakWhrxpZ— Sporting Anderlecht (@Sporting_AND) February 26, 2017
Believe it or not, he’d managed an almost identical one only minutes before…
Monaco are said to be in an ideal situation because the 19-year-old, scorer of 13 Jupiler Pro League goals this season, has an agent who is based in the Principality, and who gets on handsomely with the Ligue 1 club.
In fact, Cristophe Henrotay is known for getting ASM to sign Yannick Ferreira-Carrasco, then helped the club selling him for a rich profit to Atletico Madrid.
Monaco’s ability to launch young stars - Thomas Lemar, M’Bappe, Mendy, Silva, Boschilia, Bakayoko - could help, too, as could the Ligue 1 club’s impressive Champions League progress.
