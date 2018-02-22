Monaco and Chelsea eye move for Paratici
28 April at 11:00Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici is reportedly on the radar of Premier League giants Chelsea and French giants AS Monaco.
The 45-year-old Paratici joined Juventus as the club's sporting director back in 2010 and the along with him, came manager Luigi Delneri and director general Beppe Marotta. During his eight-year long stay at the Old Lady, Paratici has helped the club reached two Champions League finals and the club is currently on its way to win a historic seventh consecutive Scudetto crown under Massimiliano Allegri.
Reports from Tuttosport suggest that Paratici has ended up on the radars of both Chelsea and Monaco recently.
It is also said that Juventus are prepared for any raid on Paratici and are well aware of hi contractual situation at the club. The Italian's contract at the club expires in June of this year but concrete contract talks regarding a renewal have been held but have been postponed till later such that they don't interfere with any transfer deals that Juventus are doing in the summer.
There is a mutual agreement about an extension, but the interest from other clubs lingers too.
Kaustubh Pandey(@Kaus_Pandey17)
