Monaco are very close to signing Youri Tielemans, according to current club Anderlecht.

The young Belgian sensation has scored 17 goals this season in all competitions, and is liked by

“Youri will leave Anderlecht, we’ll announce it by the end of the week,”

“There are still a few details to sort out, but everything should be agreed on by the end of the week.

“Tielemans’ move to Monaco isn’t 100% agreed, but they’re definitely the club that has showed the biggest interest in him”.

Le 10 had written last week that Anderlecht and Monaco had agreed to a €25 million transfer fee for the 19-year-old.

Tielemans had already dropped hints - through both his club and his agent - that he would not to to an “elite” club, but to one that would guarantee playing time.