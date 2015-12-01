Monaco confident of keeping €60m Barca, Man City, PSG target
21 March at 19:00Le10Sport are sure of it: far from wishing to sell star striker Kylian M’Bappe’, Monaco are reasonably certain they can keep their 18-year-old sensation.
They plan to sell former Manchester United and Chelsea (two fellow M’Bappe’ admirers) flop Radamel Falcao instead.
The young striker had the whole continent talking about his exploits after scoring in both Champions League Round of 16 ties with Manchester City, helping the Ligue 1 pretenders knock out Pep Guardiola’s men.
He has long been linked to a number of clubs, with Manchester City, Arsenal, Real Madrid and Paris Saint-Germain also interested.
Though recent reports had his price being set by Monaco at €60 million, but Le10Sport have Monaco resisting all courtship so
Monaco plan to offer the star teenager, who has scored 19 goals in all competitions this season, plus made five assists, a better salary, as well as a longer deal.Thing is, Monaco’s position is a weak one, as their man is only tied to the Louis II until 2019, forcing Monaco to act quickly.
