Falcao is still a Monaco player, at least for now. The Ligue 1 club only recently has refused Milan's offer of 30 million EUR for Radamel Falcao. The news is reported by France Football, according to which Fassone, through Jorge Mendes, has asked the Principality club for the Colombian hitman, putting 30 million EUR on the table. After Germain's departure to Marseille, Bernardo Silva to Manchester City and likely the same for Mbappé, pushing to move to Paris Saint-Germain, Monaco does not want to lose another pillar of their squad. For this reason, they have rejected Milan's attempt, reiterating that former Porto and River Plate player is not on the market.

REBORN - Falcao, after a cloudy portion of his career in which a knee injury and unlucky experiences with Manchester United and Chelsea appeared to be holding him back, returned to his former top form. Last season has found his smile again: in Ligue 1 he scored 21 goals in 29 games, to which he added 5 goals in 8 Champions League matches. At age 31 he remains a well admired striker, and another Rossoneri assault should not be ruled out in the coming days.