Another director at Monaco has come out to claim that Kylian M’Bappe isn’t going anywhere.

The scorer of 22 goals in all competitions, the 18-year-old is liked by the likes of Barcelona, Real Madrid and PSG, with talk that he could fetch up to €90 million.

However vice-president

"But with the 2018 World Cup, not Thomas [Lemar], not Kylian, nor maybe Bernardo [Silva] want to leave. It is not the right time.

"We are going to do everything to keep them. I can already tell you that Monaco will have a very competitive team next season."

His words come a few days after another director, Ludovic Giuly (a former player), said something much to the same effect.

"[Mbappe] has a contract with Monaco and he is going to be here for another year,"

The youngster has already found a place in the record books by being the first player ever to score in the first four knockout round games of the Champions League, helping to eliminate both Manchester City and Borussia Dortmund.