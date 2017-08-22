Monaco eye former €100m Chelsea & AC Milan target as possible Mbappé replacement
22 August at 12:20Monaco will possibly sell Kylian Mbappé to Psg before the end of the summer transfer window and according to Sport.es (via ansa), the Monegasques have already identified the possible replacement for the talented 18-year-old starlet.
The Spanish paper, in fact, claim Monaco have shortlisted Andrea Belotti as their number one target to replace Mbappé.
Belotti has a € 100 million release clause included in his contract with Torino and the clause can only be activated by clubs outside Serie A.
With Mbappé who is expected to move to Monaco for a fee exceeding € 180 million, the signing of Belotti would be within the club’s economic parameters.
Chelsea and AC Milan had previously been linked with signing the 24-year-old but neither clubs matched the player’s transfer fee. The Premier League champions have signed Alvaro Morata instead this summer, whilst AC Milan are soon going to announce the signing of Nikola Kalinic who had his medical with the rossoneri yesterday.
