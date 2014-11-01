Monaco, Falcao: 'I want to stay here but it is not only up to me...'

Radamel Falcao had a solid season for Monaco as they won the Ligue 1 title this season. He and Mbappé formed a formidable duo as they were one of the main reasons why Monaco had so much success this season. Here is what he had to say on his future in an interview with Canal + :



" I am very happy here and I still have another year on my contract. Future? I would love to stay here but it is up to the management, not me. Let's see what happens in the coming weeks...".



Monaco vice-president Vasylev recently confirmed to have offered the Colombian a contract extension with the club. Are Falcao's words part of a tactic ? It is hard to tell right now but the French media are saying that many Chinese clubs are after him and are ready to make him huge offers in the coming weeks.