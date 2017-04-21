Ludovic Giuly insists that Manchester United target Kylian M’Bappe is set to remain in France for another season.

Giuly, an alumnus and current director at Monaco, was talking about the 18-year-old after he helped the Ligue 1 side overcome Borussia Dortmund in the Champions League quarter-finals.

"[Mbappe] has a contract with Monaco and he is going to be here for another year,"

The scorer of 22 goals in all competitions, M’Bappe has been linked to Barcelona, Real Madrid and PSG, who have been linked to a €90 million move for him today.

"There has to be complete calmness with him. He has a lot of talent and we are happy with him,” Giuly continued, "It's normal to be in the sights of big clubs, but we hope that Mbappe, like the others, remains at Monaco. Otherwise they will need to bring out a check with many zeros."