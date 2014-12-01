It looks like Paco Alcacer could be playing in France next year.

Frustrated at Barcelona, the former Valencia star is being pursued by Monaco,

Though he started the latest Clasico on Sunday, the 23-year-old has only started seven games in all competitions, still managing five goals.

He missed an easy chance against Real Madrid as he replaced Neymar, who was disqualified for the big game, which Barcelona won 3-2.

Monaco need an alternative to Radamel Falcao. The Colombian, the recent scorer of two identical goals by way of the free kick against Dijon, is tempted by an adventure in China.

Alcacer is one of three reserves who have struggled to impress this season, with Andre Gomez and Lucas Digne also failing to nail down a fixed first-team spot.

Alcacer had managed a total of 24 Liga goals in his previous two seasons with Valencia, who sold him to the Cules for

The presence of Luis Suarez has left Alcacer to perform a reserve role.€30 million.