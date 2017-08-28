According to Sky Sport, Monaco has targeted Keita Balde. The Lazio striker would be a more than adequate solution to the outgoing Mbappe to PSG, as he holds a wealth of quality and potential, and at the moment he seems rather affordable considering his characteristics. After being rumored for a switch to Serie A rivals Juventus or Inter, now it seems as if Monaco are ready to sneak in and poach the player with a last minute offer.

The 22 year old attacker has been increasingly linked to Inter of late, but the Monegasque club has come to the negotiating table with over 20 million EUR for the player. It remains to be seen how Lotito and Lazio will deal with the French club’s approach, as they did not want to sell the player to a strengthen a direct rival. After sweeping in for Inter’s Jovetic, Keita would be Monaco’s second Serie A signing in a short span, showing there are some affordable quality players still on the market...