Monaco are set to join the race for Riyad Mahrez, according to the latest reports

Chelsea, Tottenham and Arsenal have also been linked to the 26-year-old, with the latter coming particularly close last summer before being jilted at the altar.

The Algerian international has scored 10 goals and made five assists in all competitions this season, a bit of a step back as Leicester City have struggled to keep up with last season’s successes.

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal were recently linked to Mahrez by

Mahrez wants to play Champions League football once again, something Craig Shakespeare’s side may not be able to guarantee anyway.

Mahrez recently hinted that he’d like a move to Chelsea, telling Islam Slimani on French television that “they’re an incredible club, a real club.”

Mahrez was a driving force behind the Foxes’ Premier League campaign last season.