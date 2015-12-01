Monaco make last minute bid for Juventus and Man Utd target
26 January at 13:15
According to Sky Sport, Monaco have stepped up their interest in Genoa striker Pietro Pellegri and made Rossoblu president Enrico Preziosi a timely offer.
Indeed, earlier this week Calciomercato.com brought you the news that Juventus have agreed a deal in principle to sign the 16-year-old for €30 million. Such a deal would involve the teenager returning to the Marassi on loan for one or two seasons.
With that in mind, the Monegasque club made a bid of around €20 million plus a further €10 million in bonuses. That is €10 million more upfront than the Bianconeri previously offered, and therefore the Grifone are bound to give it due consideration.
However, one thing which could work in Juve’s favour is that it is highly unlikely that the teenager will be persuaded to leave Italy at such a young age. In fact, it will be near impossible for the Ligue 1 champions to do so.
